IM Sankalp Gupta takes sole lead in Joytu Sheikh Hasina Chess Tournament

Sports

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 04:39 pm

Related News

IM Sankalp Gupta takes sole lead in Joytu Sheikh Hasina Chess Tournament

Sankalp Gupta's compatriot IM Mitrabha Gupta is in the second position with 5.5 points.

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 04:39 pm
Photo: BCF
Photo: BCF

The Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF), under the patronisation of the Canadian University of Bangladesh, has organised the Joytu Sheikh Hasina International GrandMaster Chess tournament to mark the 75th birth anniversary of the Prime Minister at Hotel 71 in Dhaka.

India's IM Sankalp Gupta, who was jointly on top of the table after the sixth round, is now leading the points table with six points after the seventh round. Sankalp Gupta's compatriot IM Mitrabha Gupta is in the second position with 5.5 points.

Six players- Bangladesh's GM Ziaur Rahman, IM Aranyok Ghosh, IM Srijit Paul, IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh, IM Kautav Chatterjee and Subhayun Kundu of India are sharing the third position with five points each.

IM Aronyok drew with IM Mitrabha while IM Sayantan Das was beaten by IM Sankalp Gupta in the seventh round that took place on Saturday. The win enabled Sankalp Gupta to edge past Mitrabha Gupta and claim the top position solely.

Bangladesh's GM Ziaur moved up to number three as he beat his compatriot FM Sheikh Nasir.

The eighth and penultimate round games will start on Sunday from 3:00 PM at the same venue.

Total prize money worth  $15,000 will be awarded to the winners. The champion will get $4,000 while the runners-up and third-place finisher will have $2,500 and $1,500 respectively. The fourth to eighth place finishers will be awarded $1,000 each.

Apart from the main prize money, reserve prize money of $2,000 will be given to Bangladesh players.

Others

Joytu Sheikh Hasina International Chess tournament

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1d | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives