IM Sankalp Gupta takes sole lead in Joytu Sheikh Hasina Chess Tournament

The Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF), under the patronisation of the Canadian University of Bangladesh, has organised the Joytu Sheikh Hasina International GrandMaster Chess tournament to mark the 75th birth anniversary of the Prime Minister at Hotel 71 in Dhaka.

India's IM Sankalp Gupta, who was jointly on top of the table after the sixth round, is now leading the points table with six points after the seventh round. Sankalp Gupta's compatriot IM Mitrabha Gupta is in the second position with 5.5 points.

Six players- Bangladesh's GM Ziaur Rahman, IM Aranyok Ghosh, IM Srijit Paul, IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh, IM Kautav Chatterjee and Subhayun Kundu of India are sharing the third position with five points each.

IM Aronyok drew with IM Mitrabha while IM Sayantan Das was beaten by IM Sankalp Gupta in the seventh round that took place on Saturday. The win enabled Sankalp Gupta to edge past Mitrabha Gupta and claim the top position solely.

Bangladesh's GM Ziaur moved up to number three as he beat his compatriot FM Sheikh Nasir.

The eighth and penultimate round games will start on Sunday from 3:00 PM at the same venue.

Total prize money worth $15,000 will be awarded to the winners. The champion will get $4,000 while the runners-up and third-place finisher will have $2,500 and $1,500 respectively. The fourth to eighth place finishers will be awarded $1,000 each.

Apart from the main prize money, reserve prize money of $2,000 will be given to Bangladesh players.