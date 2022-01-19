‘If the BCB thinks long-term, we can plan to make a profit’

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is going to kick off in two days. Six teams will participate in this year's BPL. One of them is the Sylhet Sunrisers, led by Anamul Haque Bijoy.

The team is owned by Pragoti Green Auto Rice Mills Ltd. The Business Standard's (TBS) Shanto Mahmud caught up with Sheikh Kudrat E Ebtihaz Joy, the managing director of the company who happens to be the chairman of the Sylhet-based team in the BPL. He spoke about the team, the preparation and the reasons behind taking part in the BPL.

The Business Standard: You've secured the ownership of Sylhet Sunrisers in the BPL. How are things going on now? How's your preparation ahead of the big event?

Sheikh Kudrat E Ebtihaz Joy: We have almost finished our preparation. So far, everything has been great. There was a problem because two of our Sri Lankan players won't be able to participate in the tournament due to some issues. We have sorted things out, almost. We have got one replacement and the second one is in progress.

TBS: How did you get involved with cricket? To be more specific, why did you choose to take part in the BPL?

Joy: I used to play cricket when I was young. So the passion was always there. Out of my love for the game, I have joined BPL to work for the betterment of cricket in Bangladesh. That was the reason.

TBS: Speaking about the betterment of cricket, do you have plans regarding our domestic cricket?

Joy: Yes, after the BPL, we have plans to extend our activities to domestic cricket for the welfare of the game in the country.

TBS: Did you have any activity related to cricket before coming to the BPL?

Joy: In Gopalganj, I have a couple of second division teams. I have previously arranged cricket tournaments there. I myself played cricket till the U-17 level. That's why I chose to be a part of the BPL.

TBS: What are your expectations in terms of profit?

Joy: We have not come here for profit, to be honest. But if the BCB thinks long-term, say, for five years, then we can make plans and get some profit from here.

TBS: You've earlier said that you've chosen BPL completely out of love and passion. But you are a businessman. What can be your sources of income from here?

Joy: Not much, especially if the ownership is short-term. But if we get long-term ownership, then we can do some CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities and some company marketing in the BPL.

TBS: You are spending a lot of money to run this team. If you become champions, the prize money is only BDT 1 crore. Is the amount sufficient?

Joy: I cannot comment on that. It's the BCB that has decided that. We were aware of the prize money when we got the ownership.

TBS: So, Is it all about the love for the game and some company marketing?

Joy: To some extent, yes. But we always want to be involved for a longer period of time. So if the BCB gives us long-term ownership, then it will be good for us and we can contribute more.

TBS: Have you conducted a campaign ahead of this year's BPL?

Joy: We got the ownership on a short notice. On top of that, there were a lot of restrictions because of Covid-19. So we had the intention, but could not do much. But we want to do a bit of campaigning next time.

TBS: The BCB is thinking long-term and planning to strike an eight-year deal with owners. Would you like to stay involved with the BPL for a longer period of time?

Joy: Yes, of course. That is the reason we are here. We always want long-term ownership so that we can plan for at least five years and contribute to the betterment of the game.

TBS: In the IPL, the names of most of the teams have not changed yet. But in the BPL, every year the names of the teams change with a change of ownership. Is this a factor that contributes to the lack of popularity of the BPL?

Joy: Yes, of course. But that won't happen anymore in the BPL because we have been told by the BCB that they will strike five-year deals with us. So it's great news and we are looking forward to that. It will be beneficial for us, as well as for the BPL.

TBS: You have said that you have a plan to extend your involvement to domestic cricket. Does your company have a specific plan regarding that?

Joy: We have a plan of opening a cricket academy. The plan is still in the initial phase because I have just joined. Let's see how things go in the next few years.

TBS: Would you like to tell us about your company in brief?

Joy: Ours is mainly an auto rice mill company. We also have shipping lines, government construction work under our group. I am the managing director of the group and the chairman of Sylhet Sunrisers.

Translated by - AHM Nayeem