Bopara docks a fine and handed three demerit points for alleged 'ball tampering'

Sylhet Sunrisers' Captain Ravi Bopara has been fined 75 percent of his match fees for a Code of Conduct (CoC) breach during the team's Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 2022 match against Premier Bank Khulna Tigers on 7 February. Three demerit points have also been added to his disciplinary record.

The Technical Committee of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 2022 sanctioned the penalties following an appeal by Bopara against a three-match ban imposed by the Match Referee Debabrata Paul for the initial charge brought forward by the umpires for a Level 3 (2.14) offence which relates to 'Changing the condition of the ball' and is a breach of clause 41.3 of the BBPL Match Playing Conditions.

After the appeal hearing on 8 February, the Technical Committee reversed the suspension and executed the fine in accordance with the authority awarded to it in Article 8.2.3.4 of the CoC which states that 'the Technical Committee shall have the power to increase or decrease, amend or otherwise substitute a new decision on the appropriateness (or otherwise) of the sanction imposed at first instance'. It is further confirmed as per Article 8.2.3.6 that, 'Any decision made by the Technical Committee under this Article 8.2, shall be the full, final and complete disposition of the matter and will be binding on all parties'.

Pursuant to Article 7.5 of the Code, if Bopara reaches four or more demerit points in the tournament, that will be converted into match suspension. Four demerit points equate to a one-match ban.