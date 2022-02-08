Barishal overcome Ingram scare to confirm BPL playoffs

Fortune Barishal became the first team to confirm the playoff of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after they overcame a Colin Ingram scare to beat Sylhet Sunrisers by 12 runs at Sylhet Cricket Stadium today.

The victory meant Barishal amassed 13 points from nine matches and retained their top spot while Sylhet finally was clearly eliminated from the last four races.

As long as Ingram was in the crease, Sylhet had a hope to win this game despite Barishal compiled a mammoth 199-4 after being put into bat first. Ingram was dismissed by occasional bowler Najmul Hossain Shanto in 15th over after blasting a magnificent 90 off 49 with 16 fours and one six. With his dismissal, Sylhet's hopes were gone as they were restricted to 187-6.

Barishal rode on half-century from openers Munim Shahriar and Chris Gayle, both of whom made identical 51. While Munim took just 45 balls to hit 51 with six fours and three sixes, Gayle played 45 balls and

clobbered four fours and two sixes. Gayle, however, played throughout the innings but got only 45 balls to face. This was Gayle's first half-century in the tournament.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan hammered 38 off just 19 with two fours and four sixes to keep the side in the hunt of big innings and Dwayne Bravo gave the finishing touch in emphatic manner, walloping 34 not

out off just 13 deliveries in which he hit one four and four towering sixes.

Towhid Hridoy (10) and Nurul Hasan Sohan (2) were the two batters, who couldn't do anything significant when their teammates went through a run-fest.

As he did in the last three matches, Shakib made crucial breakthrough with the cherry too and ended up with two for 23 in four

overs, which saw him adjudged man of the match for the fourth match in a row.

He broke through with the wicket of opener Anamul Haque Bijoy (7) and then took the scalp of Sylhet skipper Ravi Bopara for 9. But Ingram was unscathed as he treated Barishal bowlers in disdain to keep the side in the hunt.

As it looked he would take the game away single-handedly, Najmul Shanto proved to be a golden arm. In his only over, he struck twice in consecutive deliveries, including the wicket of Ingram, to completely dash Sylhet's hopes.

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Alauddin Babu hit some lusty blows towards the end but that went in vain as the asking run rate had already escalated and went beyond their reach. Mosaddek was the other

notable scorer with 21-ball-34. Babu was not out on 22 off 12.

Apart from Shakib and Shanto, Bravo also took two wickets for Barishal.