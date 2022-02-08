Barishal overcome Ingram scare to confirm BPL playoffs

Sports

BSS
08 February, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 10:47 pm

Related News

Barishal overcome Ingram scare to confirm BPL playoffs

The victory meant Barishal amassed 13 points from nine matches and retained their top spot while Sylhet finally was clearly eliminated from the last four races.

BSS
08 February, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 10:47 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Fortune Barishal became the first team to confirm the playoff of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after they overcame a Colin Ingram scare to beat Sylhet Sunrisers by 12 runs at Sylhet Cricket Stadium today.

The victory meant Barishal amassed 13 points from nine matches and retained their top spot while Sylhet finally was clearly eliminated from the last four races.

As long as Ingram was in the crease, Sylhet had a hope to win this game despite Barishal compiled a mammoth 199-4 after being put into bat first. Ingram was dismissed by occasional bowler Najmul Hossain Shanto in 15th over after blasting a magnificent 90 off 49 with 16 fours and one six. With his dismissal, Sylhet's hopes were gone as they were restricted to 187-6.

Barishal rode on half-century from openers Munim Shahriar and Chris Gayle, both of whom made identical 51. While Munim took just 45 balls to hit 51 with six fours and three sixes, Gayle played 45 balls and
clobbered four fours and two sixes. Gayle, however, played throughout the innings but got only 45 balls to face. This was Gayle's first half-century in the tournament.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan hammered 38 off just 19 with two fours and four sixes to keep the side in the hunt of big innings and Dwayne Bravo gave the finishing touch in emphatic manner, walloping 34 not
out off just 13 deliveries in which he hit one four and four towering sixes.

Towhid Hridoy (10) and Nurul Hasan Sohan (2) were the two batters, who couldn't do anything significant when their teammates went through a run-fest.

As he did in the last three matches, Shakib made crucial breakthrough with the cherry too and ended up with two for 23 in four
overs, which saw him adjudged man of the match for the fourth match in a row.

He broke through with the wicket of opener Anamul Haque Bijoy (7) and then took the scalp of Sylhet skipper Ravi Bopara for 9. But Ingram was unscathed as he treated Barishal bowlers in disdain to keep the side in the hunt.

As it looked he would take the game away single-handedly, Najmul Shanto proved to be a golden arm. In his only over, he struck twice in consecutive deliveries, including the wicket of Ingram, to completely dash Sylhet's hopes.

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Alauddin Babu hit some lusty blows towards the end but that went in vain as the asking run rate had already escalated and went beyond their reach. Mosaddek was the other
notable scorer with 21-ball-34. Babu was not out on 22 off 12.

 Apart from Shakib and Shanto, Bravo also took two wickets for Barishal.

Cricket

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League / Fortune Barishal / Sylhet Sunrisers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

10h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

13h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

14h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

14h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

8h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

8h | Videos
Chrome is changing its logo

Chrome is changing its logo

8h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 