‘I would be glad to see more support directed our way’

Now 31, Imranur made headlines last year by winning gold in the 60m sprint at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Kazakhstan, marking the best achievement by any Bangladeshi at a major continental athletics competition.

Since then, he has continued to push the boundaries, recently participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Despite finishing 6th in the Preliminary Rounds with a timing of 10.73 seconds, his journey is far from over.In an exclusive interview with The Business Standard, he shares his thoughts on his Olympic journey, the shortcomings in support from sports federations, and his hopes for the future under the new interim government

How would you describe your experience of competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The experience was incredible.The atmosphere, the athletes, and the overall environment were truly immense. However, I can't say the same about my performance, which fell short of my expectations for various reasons.

You faced an early exit in the preliminary rounds. What factors do you believe contributed to this outcome, and how did it align with your personal expectations?

I entered the competition not at my full potential. While I wasn't injured, I wasn't as sharp as I needed to be. During the week of the Games, while at the Olympic Village, I underwent a scan to check for any underlying issues. The MRI suggested that I might have a hernia, which made it extremely challenging to compete at my desired level. This clearly affected my ability to achieve my goals. There have been rumors that I was forced to compete, but I want to clarify that this is completely untrue. I competed by my own choice; the federation did not force me. I was selected as a wildcard, based on my world athletics ranking.

Looking ahead, what strategies or actions do you think are necessary to improve your performance and overall preparation for the next Olympics?

My primary focus now is ensuring that my body is in the best possible condition so that issues like this don't arise again. It's all about staying healthy and sharpening my skills for the next cycle.

What are your goals and expectations for the upcoming Olympics?

My immediate goal is to refocus and channel my energy toward the future and the next Olympic cycle. Before that, I'll be undergoing a minor surgery as recommended by the doctors in Paris. I ask for your well wishes and prayers as I take this step.

Can you share your thoughts on the support you received from the sports federations? Do you feel it was on par with the support provided to athletes from other countries?

While the sports federations make efforts, I believe we still fall short in receiving the necessary support to compete at the highest levels, even regionally. Personally, I often have to fund my training out of my own pocket for most of the year, which isn't ideal and negatively impacts my performance. There's no doubt that athletes from other countries receive more support than we do in athletics. Less investment and assistance in our sport translate to fewer opportunities for success. That said, I speak for all athletes when I say we will continue to give our best, regardless of the circumstances.

Can you give an example of the kind of support you didn't receive from the federations that athletes in other countries typically get?

Most athletes in other countries receive a monthly salary to cover their training and other essential needs, which allows them to focus solely on their sport. Unfortunately, we don't currently have that support. Perhaps the federation is working on this, but at the moment, it's not in place. I understand that financial assistance can be challenging, but there's an urgent need to invest in athletics. I've done my best to raise the profile of the sport, and we've seen some growth, but we want to achieve much more. To do so, we need that critical backing.

Given the recent political changes in Bangladesh, with a new interim government in place, what do you believe athletes like yourself should expect in terms of support?

First of all, I would like to congratulate Mr. Asif Mahmud on his new role as Minister of Sports and Youth. I want to express my confidence and support for the interim government and the new leadership of our country. As athletes, we need consistent and robust support, including financial stability, so that we can focus on our training without being burdened by other commitments. With proper backing, I believe that the results and the quality of our training can improve significantly.

What improvements or developments would you like to see within the sports federations?

Speaking for myself, I see myself as a generational talent, someone who can continue to win medals internationally and break records. I would be glad to see more support directed our way. On behalf of other athletes, especially as a senior in my discipline, I believe it's crucial to invest in developing the youth, allowing them to progress and reach higher levels. We need structures in place that ensure fair investment in programs, and high-level athletes should be supported based on merit and their contribution to expanding the sport.

Additionally, I would personally be happy to speak on behalf of the athletes to our Sports Minister. Given that many may consider me a senior and influential figure within my discipline, and even across the country's sports community, I believe I can provide valuable insights. I'm here to assist if needed. Our collective goal is to optimize the potential in all sectors of athletics.

I anticipate that there will be many changes within all federations. My primary concern is that my sport thrives with the right people in charge. I'm not a political person, but I want the best for my people and for my sport. I also want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us so far. Your support motivates us and keeps us going. I understand that the country is going through significant changes, and patience will be required.