In the realm of international cricket, the principles of fairness, inclusivity, and equal opportunity have long been regarded as the bedrock of the sport.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), as the global governing body for cricket, bears the responsibility of upholding these principles and fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among all member nations.

However, recent events surrounding the Cricket World Cup 2023 (CWC 2023) have cast a shadow of doubt on the ICC's commitment to these ideals, along with the shadow support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seemingly playing a complicit role.

The CWC 2023, a pinnacle event in the cricketing calendar, was expected to be a platform for showcasing the talents and aspirations of teams from all corners of the cricketing world.

Unfortunately, it appears that the strategist has conspired to undermine the Bangladesh cricket team's participation, systematically disadvantageous in various aspects, including fixtures, travel arrangements, and scheduling.

Fixture disparities

The fixtures for the CWC 2023 have raised eyebrows, with Bangladesh finding themselves at a significant disadvantage. One glaring issue is the provision that Bangladesh will play a maximum of three-day matches out of nine, while most other matches are scheduled as day-night encounters. This lopsided fixture arrangement not only impacts the team's preparation and adaptability but also deprives fans of exciting day-night matches featuring Bangladesh.

Discriminatory venue selection

Among the ten World Cup venues, Dharamshala has been singled out as a particularly unsuitable venue for cricket due to its substandard outfield. Despite this, Bangladesh will be subjected to two matches in Dharamshala, significantly increasing the risk of weather-related disruptions and further diminishing the quality of play. This choice of venue not only undermines the competitive spirit but also demonstrates a disregard for player safety.

Scheduling inequities

The scheduling of matches for CWC 2023 reveals a lack of parity. Four out of nine group matches are scheduled on six days of double matches, with shared viewership. As a consequence, Bangladesh matches are likely to receive less attention and viewership compared to those of more favored teams. This not only affects the financial aspects of the game but also hinders Bangladesh's opportunity to engage with global cricket enthusiasts.

Weekend absence

In a move that defies common sense and the principles of scheduling, there are no matches scheduled on weekends, a time when cricket viewing peaks due to greater leisure availability. Astonishingly, India is slated to play five out of their nine group matches on Sundays, ensuring a significantly larger viewership and commercial appeal. This disparity raises questions about the ICC's commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all teams.

Grueling travel itinerary

Perhaps the most glaring example of discriminatory treatment is the travel arrangements for the Bangladesh cricket team. After playing a full day against England on the 10th, they will be required to traverse nearly 3000 kilometers to a new city and climate in less than two full days to face New Zealand on the 13th. This grueling itinerary not only jeopardizes the team's physical well-being but also exposes them to a higher risk of injury and fatigue.

Apart from all, actions of the ICC and the complicity of the BCCI in orchestrating these disparities are nothing short of a betrayal of the spirit of cricket. The CWC 2023 was meant to be a celebration of cricket's global reach, a platform for showcasing the talent and determination of all participating teams, regardless of their size or cricketing history.

It is imperative that the ICC reevaluates its approach to organizing and promoting international cricket events. Fairness, equality, and the principles of the game must prevail over any attempts to favor certain teams at the expense of others. Failure to do so not only tarnish the reputation of the sport but also jeopardizes the interest of spreading cricket to every corner of the globe.

Bottom line of the discussion, cricket enthusiasts and stakeholders around the world must stand together in demanding accountability and transparency from the ICC. Bangladesh deserves a level playing field, and the spirit of cricket itself demands nothing less than that.