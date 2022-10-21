A high-scoring tournament in Australia on the cards despite bigger boundaries

Sports

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 01:56 pm

Related News

A high-scoring tournament in Australia on the cards despite bigger boundaries

If the bigger boundaries at most grounds have lifted the spirits of bowlers converging on Australia for the T20 World Cup, they do well to temper their optimism with a flood of runs predicted by some from the tournament's Super 12 stage.

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 01:56 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

If the bigger boundaries at most grounds have lifted the spirits of bowlers converging on Australia for the T20 World Cup, they do well to temper their optimism with a flood of runs predicted by some from the tournament's Super 12 stage.

Cricket's shortest format is unapologetically batter-biased and bowlers, often cast as cannon-fodder, derive nearly as much delight from a dot ball as they would from a dismissal in one-dayers or tests.

Ground dimensions, however, suggest shots that would clear the boundary in most stadiums in the sub-continent and New Zealand, might not even make the rope in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead, however, expects that bowlers will still have their work cut out when the world's best batsman start firing.

"I think what T20 cricket has certainly done is made teams much more comfortable in chasing bigger scores," the 50-year-old said on Sunday.

"So yeah, you're going to have to bowl very, very well if you are defending scores of 150-170 now, and that was shown through the tri-series (in Christchurch) as well."

Having played in the inaugural World Cup in 2007, India captain Rohit Sharma has seen close at hand how the game has evolved over the years and he believes the trend towards higher totals is likely to continue even in Australia.

"You can literally see how it is played now compared to what it was like in 2007," Rohit said at the pre-tournament captains' news conference.

"140 or 150 was a good score back then and now people try and get that score in 14 or 15 overs.

"Teams take more risks (now) without worrying about the result and I think that is a good way to play this format."

That is how inaugural champions India would play under him in the tournament, the 35-year-old added.

"This is the kind of format where there is risk, but there are high rewards as well," he added.

"We have got to be brave enough to take those risks and certainly be prepared to do that as well."

India's preparation included devising ways to score freely even when hitting sixes is not that easy - as they found during practice matches in Perth and Brisbane where several batters were caught near the rope.

"You have to be smart when you plan your batting on grounds like these," Rohit explained.

"Hitting boundaries and sixes, of course, sounds nice, but you cannot forget pushing the ball in the gap, running between the wickets really hard and trying to get eight-nine runs in an over."

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022 / ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

1h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

4h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

5h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

10m | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

3h | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

5h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning