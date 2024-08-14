BCB refutes allegations of delaying disbursal of T20 World Cup prize money

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refuted the recent allegations made by a BCB councillor, concerning the delay in the disbursement of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money.

Match referee Debbrata Paul told the media that the players have not yet received the prize money for the tournament, hosted by India in October-November last year.

"As per the contract that ICC has with the International Cricketers' Association, they will receive the prize money within 15 days and it will be distributed among the players. That prize money has not been given to the players and 14 days have gone by since this (T20) World Cup," Debbrata said.

The BCB in a statement on Wednesday said the delay was not deliberate or negligence due to the board's part, rather it's the administrative hurdles.

"The BCB would like to clarify that the delay is not deliberate or due to any negligence on the part of the Board. Prize money for major International Cricket Council (ICC) events, such as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, is typically received within a few months following the tournament's conclusion," BCB said in a statement, adding that other countries face similar problems.

"The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 concluded in November 2023, and the BCB promptly submitted the necessary invoice to the ICC. However, due to taxation formalities and compliance issues, the disbursement process has encountered delays. These are administrative hurdles that have impacted not only the BCB but also other participating countries. To expedite the procedure, the BCB appointed renowned international accounting firm Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP in India which processed the relevant applications of all the Bangladesh players who participated in the World Cup."

The statement further said that prize money is expected to be credited in the coming weeks.

"We have been informed that these formalities have only recently been completed and that the prize money is expected to be credited to the BCB in the coming weeks."

"The BCB strongly refutes the untrue remarks made by the concerned councillor and vehemently protests the insinuations of malpractice against the Board and its officials on this matter. Such allegations are baseless and undermine the integrity of the BCB's operations," BCB said.