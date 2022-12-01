A generation that won't be forgotten by the Saudis

Sports

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 01:11 pm

Related News

A generation that won't be forgotten by the Saudis

"No one around the world believed that we could perform this performance. Yes, in Saudi Arabia we know the players well, but they are unknown to fans around the world," Renard said.

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 01:11 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard had said the current generation would be forgotten about if they fail to make the last 16 of the World Cup but he may be having a rethink after fans showed their appreciation for his side despite their exit on Wednesday.

After opening their campaign in Qatar with a stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina the Saudis then lost 2-0 to Poland and saw their hopes of making the knockout phase vanish with a 2-1 defeat by Mexico

Only the heroics of Saudi goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais prevented a humiliating defeat, though they still finished bottom of Group C, three points behind group winners Argentina.

A national holiday was declared to celebrate that incredible win over Lionel Messi's side but the impact of the victory might be felt for much longer.

"No one around the world believed that we could perform this performance. Yes, in Saudi Arabia we know the players well, but they are unknown to fans around the world," Renard said.

Saudi Arabia has been playing a bigger role in sport globally.

The country hosted its second Formula One Grand Prix in a row this year, while Newcastle United have been flying in the Premier League since they were bought by a Saudi-led consortium.

Saudi's football federation is also hoping Cristiano Ronaldo can be lured to a local club after the Portuguese forward had his contract terminated by Manchester United. Media reports have linked the Portugal captain with a lucrative move to Al-Nassr.

Renard had urged his players to grab their opportunity to reach the knockout stage for just the second time in the country's history but they came unstuck against the Mexicans at Lusail Stadium, with the team struggling to match their opponents' intensity.

"We did our best and we will not forget the work we did together, I am proud to work with the team and the players, but we did not deserve to win today," said Renard.

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Saudi Arabia Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

2h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

2h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

4h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

14h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

15h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

15h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending