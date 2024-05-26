Festive night for Utshob as Bangladesh brings home another title

Utshob Ahmed, who recently made headlines for becoming the first professional boxer to compete under the banner of the World Boxing Council (WBC), has just put another feather in his cap.

The 19-year-old won the 'WBC Asia Silver Super Flyweight Title' at Saturday night's Beximco Excel Boxing Championship (XBC) 3.0, making him the second international championship belt holder in Bangladesh.

The eight-round bout saw him engage in a wild slugfest with Indian boxer Mazhar Hossain where Utshob engaged in his signature showboating before emerging victorious and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The event, organised by Xcel Sports Management and Promotions at the InterContinental Dhaka, hosted a total of 11 bouts, featuring 22 boxers from Iran, India, Tanzania, and China, alongside the Bangladeshi boxers.

Bangladesh's other pro-boxing champion, Sura Krishna Chakma, however, had a bad night at the event while competing in a six-round bout against Chinese boxer Biao Liu.

Though the highly regarded fighter and the current Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Super Lightweight Intercontinental Champion came out strong in the first two rounds, Biao made a comeback in the remaining four, ultimately winning the fight and handing the Bangladeshi fan-favourite his first loss.

Apart from these bouts, two other matches came out as the most entertaining ones — French Florent Dervis vs Indian Abhishek Kumar and Indian Asha Roka vs Tanzanian Lulu Kayage.

In the super welterweight category, Dervis put a brutal beating on Florent, resulting in the former's victory via referee stoppage. And in the super flyweight category, ONE Championship veteran Asha secured a knockout victory over Lulu.

Several other international boxing match-ups took place throughout this event.

Bangladesh's Moksadul Rana faced a tough challenge against French boxer Thomas Guillemette in the six-round welterweight division, where Thomas secured victory. Later, boxers Armanul Faysal and Hossain competed in the minimum weight category. Playing very hard right from the start, Hossain eventually won the battle after six rounds.

One of Bangladesh's most talented boxers Emon Tongchangya faced Iranian boxer Mahdi Sarbaz. Both fighters showcased their prowess in a dynamic display of attacks and counter-attacks, while Emon finally defeated his opponent.

The event kicked off with a bantamweight bout between Muhammad Easin and Shihab, with Easin winning this fight.

The next bout was in the featherweight category, where fighter Rima Sarkar defeated Naushin Tasnim.

Two more Bangladeshi boxers, Lalkhawn Sang and Ratan Kumar competed in the super lightweight division, where Ratan Kumar won. Additionally, in the minimum weight category, boxer Sanjida Jannat won against her opponent Rubina Akhtar.