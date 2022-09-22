Federer confirmed to team up with Nadal in his final match

22 September, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 06:37 pm

Federer confirmed to team up with Nadal in his final match

Gearing up for his farewell game in London, former World No.1 Roger Federer will team up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the final match of his iconic career at the Laver Cup. The organisers of the special tournament have finally confirmed on Thursday that Nadal and Federer will represent Team Europe for a doubles match in the upcoming edition of the Laver Cup.

For the unversed, the Laver Cup is a team competition that features some of the biggest names in world tennis. Team Europe and Team World will battle for supremacy in the 2022 edition of the Laver Cup. Captained by tennis icon Bjorn Borg, the European team includes the likes of 21-time major winner Novak Djokovic and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

The Nadal and Federer-starrer Team Europe will take on Team World which is led by John McEnroe. Star players Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Diego Schwartzman will also represent Team World at the Laver Cup 2022. On Thursday, the organisers of the Laver Cup revealed the Day 1 schedule of the celebrated tournament.

