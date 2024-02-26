Fans disappointed by arbitrary BPL ticketing process

Shanto Mahmud
26 February, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 02:13 pm

Fans disappointed by arbitrary BPL ticketing process

To watch the eliminator between Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers and the first qualifier between table-toppers Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians, fans have gathered in huge numbers in search of tickets in front of the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS).

Photo: Shanto Mahmud/TBS
Photo: Shanto Mahmud/TBS

Except for a few occasions, the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has seen low spectator turnouts in all three cities that hosted the tournament - Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet. But the tournament seems to have come to life as the group stage came to an end and a growing interest in match tickets has been palatable. 

To watch the eliminator between Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers and the first qualifier between table-toppers Rangpur Riders and Comilla Victorians, fans have gathered in huge numbers in search of tickets in front of the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS).

The line for tickets is very long, extending from the academy building from the VIP gate, but the tickets are too hard to avail as they are being released after long intervals.

The Tk-300 and 500 tickets are not available right now and the number of Tk-800 tickets is limited. The officials are finding it difficult to control the enraged crowd. 

A lot of high-price tickets are available but most of the people have turned out in search of low-budget ones. Rashed, an honours student studying at Dhaka College told The Business Standard (TBS), "It can't be an [ideal] arrangement. It's natural that the demand for low-cost tickets will be high. But how is it possible that there's no ticket? Tickets are not being released at all. I've been waiting for a long time. The line is not advancing."

The booth at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, where tickets are supposed to be released, has been found closed. TBS tried to contact the BCB officials regarding the matter but none responded.

"How can the BCB keep the booth closed even after making an announcement?" said Mohammad Sattar, a bank employee. "Fans are the life of the game, but there is no plan for them. It's a joke."

But why is there so much interest all of a sudden? According to most of the fans, the Shab-E-Barat holiday is one of the reasons. 

'[I found] some interest to watch the game because today is a holiday and also playoffs are taking place," said service holder Rupok Ahmed.

Kawsar arrived in Dhaka from Barishal to cheer for Fortune Barishal. "I am here to support our team Fortune Barishal. It was difficult for me to manage a ticket, but in the end I found it. I believe Barishal will win today and make the qualifier," he said.

A Shakib Al Hasan and Rangpur Riders fan was spotted as well. Rasel, who lives in Dhaka, said, "I hail from Rangpur. But I am also the biggest fan of Shakib Al Hasan. I hope Rangpur wins and Shakib bhai plays well."

 

