Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands match on Saturday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Euro 2024 quarter-final match in Germany on Saturday between the Netherlands and Turkey, the presidency said amid a row over a Turkish footballer's gesture.

UEFA announced an investigation into potentially "inappropriate behavior" by defender Merih Demiral over making an alleged ultra-nationalist gesture as he celebrated scoring in a win against Austria in the previous round.