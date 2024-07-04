Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands match on Saturday
UEFA announced an investigation into potentially "inappropriate behavior" by defender Merih Demiral over making an alleged ultra-nationalist gesture as he celebrated scoring in a win against Austria in the previous round.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Euro 2024 quarter-final match in Germany on Saturday between the Netherlands and Turkey, the presidency said amid a row over a Turkish footballer's gesture.
UEFA announced an investigation into potentially "inappropriate behavior" by defender Merih Demiral over making an alleged ultra-nationalist gesture as he celebrated scoring in a win against Austria in the previous round.