Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands match on Saturday

UEFA announced an investigation into potentially "inappropriate behavior" by defender Merih Demiral over making an alleged ultra-nationalist gesture as he celebrated scoring in a win against Austria in the previous round.

Turkey&#039;s President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament as he attends the reopening of the Turkish parliament after the summer recess in Ankara, Turkey, October 1, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament as he attends the reopening of the Turkish parliament after the summer recess in Ankara, Turkey, October 1, 2023. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Euro 2024 quarter-final match in Germany on Saturday between the Netherlands and Turkey, the presidency said amid a row over a Turkish footballer's gesture.

UEFA announced an investigation into potentially "inappropriate behavior" by defender Merih Demiral over making an alleged ultra-nationalist gesture as he celebrated scoring in a win against Austria in the previous round.

