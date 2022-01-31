DNCC Mayor Cup Cricket begins

UNB
31 January, 2022
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 12:00 am

BCB Director cum former national captain Akram Khan and another former national skipper Khaled Mashud Pilot were present at the inaugural ceremony of the meet on Sunday.

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Cup Cricket 2021, organised by DNCC, began at United International University (UIU) ground in the capital on Sunday.

In the day's matches,  former national cricketer and present national selector Abdur Razzak- led ward number 51 beat ward number 26 by 51 runs while ward number 39 defeated Shadman Islam's ward number 43 by nine wickets.

Apart from Abdur Razzak and Shadman Islam, national coloured cricketers Shahriar Nafees, Elias Sunny and Al Amin Junior also played for different ward teams.

All the 54 ward teams of DNCC are taking part in the Mayor Cup in cricket, football and volleyball.

