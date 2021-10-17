"Bangladesh will be the champion" - says Tamim

Tamim Iqbal is not playing in T20 World Cup. The veteran opener decided not to play in this version of cricket for a long time. He overcame a knee injury before the World Cup. However, Tamim announced his withdrawal from the World Cup squad on September 1, citing a lack of practice and team coordination.

Though not in the team, the ODI captain of Bangladesh has kept his eyes on Oman. Bangladesh will face Scotland in their first match today in the first round. Earlier, the left-handed experienced batsman wished the Bangladesh team well. He believes that Bangladesh will start the World Cup mission with a victory.

On the occasion of Mujib's Centenary and Golden Jubilee of Independence, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Cup is going to start on 23rd November. The Mayor Cup trophies and jerseys were unveiled last evening. Tamim took part in the program organized at a hotel in Dhaka.

The news of the arrival of the ODI captain was attended by the journalists. But he refused to talk to the media about the national team's World Cup mission. However, Tamim answered two questions from Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam about cricket.

Answering the first question of Atiqul Islam, Tamim said, "Bangladesh will definitely start the World Cup with a win. I wish the team all the best." Then the mayor of Dhaka North asked, "can Bangladesh be the champion?" Laughing at the question, Tamim said, "Bangladesh will be the champion."

The World Cup mission of Bangladesh is starting today. Mahmudullah Riyad's team will face Scotland in Oman on the first day of the event. The match will start at 8 pm Bangladesh time on Sunday. Bangladesh will play the next two matches in the first round on October 19 and 21 against hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea.