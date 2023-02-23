Ganguly returns to Dhaka after 9 years, inaugurates DNCC Mayor Cup

Former captain of the Indian Cricket team and former President of the Indian Cricket Board Sourav Ganguly was the chief guest at the day's inaugural ceremony.

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Cup '2023, Season-2  was formally inaugurated at a function on Thursday.

Former captain of the Indian Cricket team and former President of the Indian Cricket Board Sourav Ganguly was the chief guest at the day's inaugural ceremony.

DNCC  Mayor M Atiqul Islam presided over the inaugural function held at Westin Hotel in the capital Thursday afternoon.

The Mayor Cup-2023 will begin in the first week of March with three disciplines of sports--Cricket, Football and Volleyball to raise voices against drugs.

Sourav Ganguly. now in Dhaka on A private tour, has had a good relationship with Bangladesh since in1989 when he played for the Indian U-19 team in the Asia Cup.

The former left-handed batter was enrolled as the Indian captain in Bangladesh's inaugural Test in Dhaka in 2000.

During his visit, Ganguly emphasized the significance of sports and music in the lives of young people, urging them to stay connected with these activities and avoid drugs.

Speaking to the media in a hotel in Dhaka's Gulshan, Ganguly said: "Every time I come here, I get so much love from the people of Dhaka. I sometimes forget if it's India or Bangladesh."

Ganguly's relationship with Bangladesh dates back to 1989 when he played for the U-19 team in the Asia Cup. Since then, he has built many friendships with people in Bangladesh.

Ganguly said the Prime Minister of Bangladesh's efforts to create a drug-free nation and stated that sports can play a vital role in achieving this goal.

Ganguly also noted the many changes he saw in Dhaka since his last visit nine years ago, praising the city's development and urging young people to be a part of it.

