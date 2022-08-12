DJ Bravo first bowler to 600 T20 wickets

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 06:36 pm

Related News

DJ Bravo first bowler to 600 T20 wickets

He achieved the feat during the match between Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles in the second edition on men's Hundred at the Kennington Oval in London. Bravo became only the first cricketer to pick 600 wickets in his T20 career.

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 06:36 pm
DJ Bravo first bowler to 600 T20 wickets

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday became the first-ever cricketer to reach a spectacular milestone in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat during the match between Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles in the second edition on men's Hundred at the Kennington Oval in London. Bravo became only the first cricketer to pick 600 wickets in his T20 career.

Bravo was two short of reaching the milestone when he headed into the match. He removed Rilee Rossouw in the 20th delivery of Oval's chase. The batter moved across the line to attempt a sweep against a delivery that was rather too full. Rossouw failed to connect as the ball struck his pads. The umpire denied the appeal, but Bravo insisted for a review. The ball-tracker clearly showed that the ball was inside the line and impact was on middle stump, forcing the on-field umpire to change his decision.

In the 89th delivery, Bravo then removed Sam Curran, deceiving the England all-rounder with a slower one. Curran rocked back to cut it through point, but missed as it rattled against the off stump.

With the dismissal, Bravo now has 600 wickets in T20 cricket, becoming the first ever cricketer to reach the feat. What makes the achievement even more spectacular is that no other bowler has even managed to cross the 500-wicket milestone. Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan stands next on the list with 466 wickets, followed by Sunil Narine (460 wickets).

Bravo has played for almost 22 teams in T20 cricket. He has picked 78 wickets in 91 matches for West Indies and the remaining 522 wickets have been picked across his franchise cricket career. 154 of those wickets have been picked for Chennai Super Kings, the most he has managed for any franchise in his career.

Cricket

DJ Bravo / The Hundred

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

10h | Earth
Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

The ship that was sunk to kill a journalist

2h | Videos
What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

12h | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

12h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr
Economy

Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr