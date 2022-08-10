Harry Kane flaunts cricket skills at Lord's, takes part in six-hitting challenge

England and Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane flaunted his cricketing skills in the ongoing The Hundred on Monday. Kane and his Spurs teammate Matt Doherty also engaged in a fun competition of hitting the longest sixes, leaving the crowd entertained at the venue. The incident took place ahead of the clash between London Spirit and Manchester Originals at the Lord's.

Glimpses of the event was shared by The Hundred on social media, in which Kane can also be seen doing commentary with former India coach Ravi Shastri.

🗣 "It's my first cricket game, so no better place to do it"



⚽️ It was an honour to welcome @HKane to Lord's yesterday.#LoveLords | #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/n0pGlCIkhw— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 9, 2022

Kane also was thrilled with the experience and he too shared a self shot video shared on his social media account. "Actually buzzing here. Always wanted to walk out at Lord's. Special sporting venue. Loved it," he wrote. He also met Jos Buttler and former England captain Eoin Morgan at the venue and posed for a photo.

Actually buzzing here. Always wanted to walk out at Lord's. Special sporting venue. Loved it. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/Bi0o4y3OjA— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Tottenham kicked-off the new season with a 4-1 thumping win against Southampton. The performance will definitely lift the team spirit and the hopes of manager Antonio Conte, who took over as manager last November.

Spurs will now take on Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, which promises to be a blockbuster clash.