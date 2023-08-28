Oval Invincibles win men's Hundred tournament

Oval Invincibles won the men's edition of The Hundred for the first time as they recovered from a rocky start to beat Manchester Originals by 14 runs in Sunday's final at Lord's.

Reduced to 34-5 in their innings, the Invincibles hit back thanks to dashing displays from Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham.

Curran and New Zealand all-rounder Neesham shared an unbeaten partnership of 127, which ranks as the highest for any wicket in the history of the men's Hundred.

Curran was the catalyst with five sixes in his 67 not out from 34 balls, while Neesham added an unbeaten 57 from 33 balls as the Invincibles reached 161-5 from their 100 balls.

After chasing 197 to beat Southern Brave in the 'eliminator' on Saturday, the Originals would have fancied their chances of overhauling the Oval total.

But Manchester captain Jos Buttler, who had starred with a brilliant innings against the Brave, was bowled by Danny Briggs for just 11 to give the Invincibles a huge boost.

Max Holden's brisk 37 kept the Originals in the hunt as they chased 32 from the final 10 balls.

But Curran conceded only nine from the first five and his brother Sam Curran closed out the game to leave the Originals on 147-6.

"It was a crucial partnership for us and we really fed off each other out there," Tom Curran said.

Saluting his all-rounder brother, Sam Curran said: "I think at 34-5 it all comes down to Tom and Jimmy and the way they played in a pressure situation.

"I am pleased for Tom, because he's had a hard season with injury and has been batting brilliantly. I am so happy. I think we are born to play and win trophies."

In the women's final, Danni Wyatt starred as Southern Brave's 34-run win over Northern Superchargers gave captain Anya Shrubsole a memorable send-off.

Wyatt's brilliant 59 from 38 balls took her past fellow England star Tammy Beaumont as the top scorer in this year's women's event with 295 runs in total.

Freya Kemp added 31 as the Brave piled up 139-6 despite figures of 3-21 for England seamer Kate Cross.

Jemimah Rodrigues made 24 in the run chase, but Kalea Moore took 3-15 and Lauren Bell 3-21 as Superchargers were bowled out for 105.

Southern Brave, beaten in the first two Hundred finals, finally got their hands on the trophy, making it the perfect retirement party for Shrubsole.

"It's gone alright, hasn't it?" said Shrubsole.