Dark horses Denmark exit World Cup as attack fails to fire

Sports

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 12:20 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 12:25 am

Related News

Dark horses Denmark exit World Cup as attack fails to fire

A scoreless draw with Tunisia and a 2-1 loss to France followed by a 1-0 defeat by Australia was a poor return from a side tipped to be Europe's dark horses in Qatar.

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 12:20 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 12:25 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Denmark's remarkable run in international football ended with a whimper as they exited the World Cup at the first hurdle after failing to recreate their free-scoring qualifying form, netting only one goal in three games.

A scoreless draw with Tunisia and a 2-1 loss to France followed by a 1-0 defeat by Australia was a poor return from a side tipped to be Europe's dark horses in Qatar.

Since Christian Eriksen's collapse from a heart attack in their opening game at last year's European Championship, the Danes made the semi-finals of that tournament and beat France twice in the Nations League.

They rattled in 30 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers, winning nine straight games to book their spot in Qatar, but once they got there, the wheels came off as the rest of the world found ways to blunt their attacking weapons.

Blessed with skill, vision and intelligence all over the pitch, what the Danes lacked most was a reliable goal-poaching striker, and it came back to haunt them.

Coach Kasper Hjulmand tried a different man up top to start each game, with Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Cornelius and Martin Braithwaite all given the chance, but none of them delivered.

In part, it was because they were forced to work off scraps, but neither did they do much to pull their opponents out of position and create space for team mates, many of whom under-performed.

Marauding wing back Joakim Maehle, who netted five times in qualifying, never got going and he had a torrid time against France's Ousmane Dembele in the second group game.

Mikkel Damsgaard, who shouldered much of the creative responsibility in the immediate aftermath of Eriksen's collapse, was a shadow of himself as he constantly ran up blind alleys with his mazy dribbles.

The Danes had plenty of possession, but their build-up play was ponderous and seldom incisive enough to create danger for their opponents.

Eriksen did his best, but with neither the space to play in nor forwards to play to, he and Denmark came up short of expectations, and Hjulmand will have to call on all his undoubted tactical knowledge to revive them.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Denmark Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

16h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

16h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

15h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

3h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

3h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months