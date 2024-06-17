Eriksen writes new Euro chapter after near-fatal collapse

Sports

Reuters
17 June, 2024, 03:05 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 03:06 am

Related News

Eriksen writes new Euro chapter after near-fatal collapse

"This time at the Euros, my story is very different to last time. Luckily there's been a lot of games since it happened. I felt confident going into this game and I was just happy to be playing," the softly-spoken Eriksen said after scoring in his side's 1-1 draw with Slovenia.

Reuters
17 June, 2024, 03:05 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 03:06 am
Eriksen writes new Euro chapter after near-fatal collapse

As Denmark got ready to take the field for their Euro 2024 opening clash with Slovenia on Sunday, broadcasters around the world flashed back to three years ago when midfielder Christian Eriksen almost lost his life in very similar circumstances.

On that occasion, 1,100 days ago, the Danes were also favourites, taking on a Finland side making their first appearance at a major finals, but none of that mattered when Eriksen, then 29, slumped to the turf after suffering a cardiac arrest as his partner watched horrified from the stands.

Remarkably, both he and Denmark recovered, with Eriksen having a device to regulate his heart fitted and his team mates going on a storied run to the Euro semi-finals, where they lost to England in the first of many new chapters written since.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This time at the Euros, my story is very different to last time. Luckily there's been a lot of games since it happened. I felt confident going into this game and I was just happy to be playing," the softly-spoken Eriksen said after scoring in his side's 1-1 draw with Slovenia.

After almost losing his life on that June evening in Copenhagen, Eriksen was soon back playing, and he scored two minutes after returning to the national team in a game against the Netherlands in March 2022.

On Sunday, he was back pulling the strings in the centre of Denmark's midfield as if nothing had ever happened, scoring the opening goal in the 17th minute.

"I was very pleased (to score). I did have in mind that I hadn't scored at a Euros, so obviously that was on my mind - but nothing else but football was on my mind," he said.

Football

Christian Eriksen / Denmark Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

14h | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

17h | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

17h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

12h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

5h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

1d | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

9h | Videos