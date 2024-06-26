Danes relishing Germany Euro showdown after nervy Serbia draw

Sports

Reuters
26 June, 2024, 05:10 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 05:41 am

Related News

Danes relishing Germany Euro showdown after nervy Serbia draw

The Danes endured a nervy climax against Serbia but held on to qualify in second place in Group C with three points, two fewer than group winners England, who were also held to a scoreless draw by Slovenia.

Reuters
26 June, 2024, 05:10 am
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 05:41 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand was on the edge of his seat for much of the second half of his side's scoreless draw with Serbia on Tuesday but after booking a last-16 berth against hosts Germany at Euro 2024 he expects his side to step up their performance level.

The Danes endured a nervy climax against Serbia but held on to qualify in second place in Group C with three points, two fewer than group winners England, who were also held to a scoreless draw by Slovenia.

"The last seven, eight minutes (against Serbia) were just defending, so I think our defence was really good. We had to fight through the game at the end. But I think we showed character and there are so many things from the game that I'm happy about," Hjulmand told reporters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There are a few things in the attack that we have to tweak in order to succeed but I know that we can we can do that. We have some great players there."

The Danes drew all three of their group games and on Saturday in Dortmund they will face a German team full of confidence after topping Group A on seven points, and with two extra days of rest over their next opponents.

"I really love football here in Germany and playing against Germany with the Danish team, it can't be better, I can't wait. It's a great team. But we're a great team as well. And when we play the big nations, we always step up," Hjulmand said.

Keeper Kasper Schmeichel, whose father Peter was part of the Danish team that shocked the footballing world and won the Euros in 1992, is relishing the chance to take on the host nation in the last 16.

"It's going to be great against Germany; if we don't believe in our chances, we might as well go home," he said.

Football

Denmark Football Team / UEFA EURO 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

16h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

20h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia Threatens Retaliation against the United States

Russia Threatens Retaliation against the United States

7h | Videos
Where does Bangladesh stand in the $600 billion semiconductor market?

Where does Bangladesh stand in the $600 billion semiconductor market?

10h | Videos
The Afghan triumph of 22 yards is no longer an omen

The Afghan triumph of 22 yards is no longer an omen

9h | Videos
Teesta and Ganga Treaty will also be discussed with Mamata: Prime Minister

Teesta and Ganga Treaty will also be discussed with Mamata: Prime Minister

8h | Videos