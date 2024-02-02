South Africa fringe players see advantage in obscurity

Sports

Reuters
02 February, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 04:38 pm

Related News

South Africa fringe players see advantage in obscurity

With most of the team's regulars staying at home to play in SA20, the country's T20 competition, the 15-man squad features eight uncapped players, including captain Neil Brand, who is set to debut in the first test at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Reuters
02 February, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 04:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

South Africa's second-string test squad are ready to do their nation proud in New Zealand and the low profile of their players might actually work in their favour, according to fast bowler Dane Paterson.

With most of the team's regulars staying at home to play in SA20, the country's T20 competition, the 15-man squad features eight uncapped players, including captain Neil Brand, who is set to debut in the first test at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Against full-strength opponents, South Africa's hopes of continuing their unbeaten record in test series against New Zealand appear dim.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, Paterson, who played the last of his two tests four years ago, says the squad are ready to surprise.

"I think so. New Zealand will probably be doing a lot of data searching and stuff like that, because obviously they don't know the players," he told reporters on Friday.

"So, yeah .... it's a bit of an unknown to them. But I mean, it's also an unknown to us because obviously we never played against New Zealand."

With Kagiso Rabada spearheading the attack on South Africa's last New Zealand tour in 2022, the Proteas rallied from a thumping defeat in Christchurch to square the series 1-1 with a rousing victory in the second test in the same city.

This time, 15-test Duanne Olivier is the most experienced of a raw pace unit tasked with dismissing Kane Williamson and a strong New Zealand batting lineup on their home pitches.

Paterson said his squad rejected the idea that they were underdogs.

"We pride ourselves (on) pressure situations. I think it shows in our sport, also. I think that's where we're at our best," he said.

"I think this series will be like that. So, as I said, it will be exciting to take that challenge on."

The mismatch on paper between the two sides has been lamented by global cricket media, who have criticised Cricket South Africa (CSA) for prioritising the domestic T20 tournament.

CSA says the SA20 is vital to its financial stability and an attempt to move the test series was unsuccessful.

For all that, the series-opener comes straight after a raw West Indies team upset Australia in an incredible test at the Gabba to split the series 1-1 with the world champions.

"We've been speaking about the West Indies. We played against most of them. It's good to see that they are doing well," said Paterson.

"Obviously we'll take a leaf from their book."

Cricket

Cricket South Africa / South Africa Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

2h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

6h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

5h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

19h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

20h | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

18h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

22h | Videos