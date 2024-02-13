Comilla post joint-highest total in BPL history

Will Jacks, Moeen Ali and Litton Das were all over the Chattogram Challengers bowlers and helped Comilla Victorians notch up the joint-highest total in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The tournament shifted to port city Chattogram and in the very first match of the phase, Litton's side created history. Comilla racked up 239-3 in 20 overs, matching Rangpur Riders' 2019 effort (239-4) against Chittagong Vikings.

In that match, Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw made hundreds and interestingly, that match took place at the same ground.

At the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS), Comilla captain Litton lit up the first half of the innings with his glorious strokeplay.

The elegant right-hander brought up his half-century in 26 balls before getting dismissed on a well-made 60 off 31 deliveries.

Jacks, who played second fiddle to Litton in the first-wicket partnership, showed his power-hitting prowess again.

The English right-handed dasher was superb with his on-drives and more than one-third of his runs came through the long-on and deep midwicket region.

Jacks, who strikes at 159 in T20s, struck 10 sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 108 off just 53. His compatriot Moeen helped Comilla finish with a flourish with his 24-ball-53. Interestingly, both Jacks and Moeen now have 33 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket.