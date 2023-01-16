Comilla coach Salauddin fined for Code of Conduct breach

Sports

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 12:08 am

Related News

Comilla coach Salauddin fined for Code of Conduct breach

Following Comilla’s Ispahani BPL T20 match against Fortune Barishal at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, Salahuddin was found guilty of breaching Level 2 Article 2.7 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a Match’.

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 12:08 am
Comilla coach Salauddin fined for Code of Conduct breach

Comilla Victorians head coach Mohammad Salahuddin has been fined 50 percent of his match fees for a breach of the BCB Code of Conduct. In addition to the fine, three demerit points were added to the disciplinary record of the Comilla coach.

Following Comilla's Ispahani BPL T20 match against Fortune Barishal at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, Salahuddin was found guilty of breaching Level 2 Article 2.7 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a Match'.

On Sunday, Salahuddin admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Debabrata Paul and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were leveled by on-field umpires David Millns and Morshed Ali Khan, third umpire Tanvir Ahmed and fourth official Mozahiduzzaman Swapan.

Cricket

Mohammad Salahuddin / Comilla Victorians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

15h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

19h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

19h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

19h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

12h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

13h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

15h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC