'Don’t be too quick to make anyone a hero or a villain': Salahuddin after Jaker’s impressive ODI debut

Bangladesh's newly appointed Senior Assistant Coach Mohammad Salahuddin has urged patience when evaluating players, emphasizing that quick judgments based on one or two performances are unfair.

Reflecting on Jaker Ali Anik's impactful 37 runs off 27 balls in the second ODI against Afghanistan, Salahuddin remarked, "Don't be too quick to make anyone a hero or a villain. Every player goes through a thorough process to earn their place. Give them time to develop; it benefits both them and the team."

Speaking at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Salahuddin explained that players often face intense media scrutiny, which can make it challenging for them to perform consistently under pressure. He also cautioned the media against rushing to label players as heroes or villains, pointing out that such labels can place unnecessary pressure on players who are still in the process of establishing themselves.

Salahuddin's words come at a time when Bangladesh's batting lineup, particularly the top order, has faced criticism for inconsistent performances. The coach noted that while the players are clearly talented, pinpointing the exact reasons behind their struggles requires more time and analysis. "I haven't fully identified the reason for their failures. They're all very talented. It's more important to focus on finding solutions than to dwell on the problems," he said.

Salahuddin's coaching career spans 25 years, and despite returning to the Bangladesh national team after 14 years, he remains unfazed. "This field is easier compared to many others. There are ample opportunities here. If someone wants to develop themselves properly, this is an ideal platform," he stated confidently. His previous experience with the national team as a fielding and assistant coach from 2006 to 2010 has helped shape his balanced approach.

Reflecting on his return to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after more than a decade, Salahuddin described it as just another step in his professional career. "I don't have any special feelings about returning. This is my profession. Whatever role I'm in, I try to give 110%. I'm committed to giving my best, and as long as I'm here, I won't fall short in my efforts," he affirmed.

Salahuddin is currently working closely with potential Test players for the upcoming West Indies tour, dedicating time to individual training sessions with Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, and Taijul Islam. His focus is not just on technical improvements but also on managing the mental pressure players face, especially when early success leads to heightened expectations.

In his address to the media, Salahuddin reiterated the need for patience with emerging players, emphasizing that the media and public should refrain from prematurely making judgments. "Successful players often receive a lot of praise, while those who struggle face criticism. But rushing to judge someone isn't right," he concluded.

As the national team works towards greater consistency in their performances, Salahuddin's balanced approach to coaching could be key to fostering a more supportive environment for Bangladesh's cricketers, helping them navigate the highs and lows of international cricket.