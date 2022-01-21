Chattogram restricted to 125/8 despite Howell's late hitting

Chattogram Challengers reached 125 for eight in the first innings of the first match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League. After a torrid start, the Challengers could give the bowlers something to bowl at thanks to Benny Howell's late hitting. 52 came from the last five overs and Howell did the bulk of the scoring.

Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first. Nayeem Hasan opened the bowling for the Barishal team and was welcomed with a maximum by Kennar Lewis. But the off-spinner had the last laugh as Nayeem sent Lewis back in the third ball of the match.

Afif Hossain was the second batter to go. The southpaw was caught behind off Alzarri Joseph in the fourth over.

Will Jacks got off to a start but could not convert it into a substantial one. When he was adjudged leg-before off Jake Lintott, Challengers were tottering at 42 for four in the ninth over.

Lack of partnerships hurt Chattogram big time. Sabbir Rahman hit two boundaries first up coming in at four but could not carry on further. Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 20-ball-9 did not help either. Shamim Hossain did not get going as well, scoring an 18-ball-15.

Benny Howell and Naeem Islam built a 32-run stand for the seventh wicket before the latter played a wild hoick to get out caught off Joseph. This was the most productive partnership of the innings.

After the fall of Naeem, Howell took Joseph to task and got a much-needed move on by hitting two fours and a six in the same over.

Howell was dismissed in the final over by Dwayne Bravo. The right-hander was the top scorer of the innings with 41 off just 20 balls. His innings was the prime reason why Chattogram could put 125 for eight after 20 overs despite a horrible start.

Alzarri Joseph picked up three wickets for 32 runs. Nayeem Hasan picked up a couple and the other bowlers - Shakib, Lintott and Bravo - picked up one each.