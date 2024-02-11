Chattogram Challengers bus hit by lorry in Sitakunda

A lorry struck a Chattogram Challengers bus in Sitakunda this morning, according to a press release from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team.

However, the press release stated that none of the team members, officials, or players were injured in the incident.

According to the press release, the bus was stationed there while equipment was moved and transported.

On Tuesday, the BPL's Chattogram leg will begin.

After eight games and ten points, Chattogram Challengers are presently ranked third in the points table.

Yesterday in Dhaka, they were defeated by 53 runs in their final matchup with Rangpur Riders.