Canada treated like second-class citizens at Copa, Marsch says

Sports

Reuters
13 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 01:50 pm

Related News

Canada treated like second-class citizens at Copa, Marsch says

"We've had our players head-butted, we've had racial slurs thrown at our players live and through social media. We've been treated like second-class citizens."

Reuters
13 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 01:50 pm
Canada treated like second-class citizens at Copa, Marsch says

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch criticised the treatment North American sides have received at Copa America, claiming his team has been treated like second-class citizens.

Debutants Canada have received 14 yellow cards in the tournament, including one for Marsch himself during their 2-0 loss to Argentina in Tuesday's semi-final.

"The yellow card per foul rate is way higher for every CONCACAF team," Marsch told reporters in North Carolina on Friday, ahead of Saturday's third-place play-off match against Uruguay.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Several Uruguay players clashed with opposition fans after their 1-0 loss to Colombia in the semis. Uruguay says players' family members had been assaulted by Colombians in the stands.

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa was outraged after South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL, who organised the Copa, opened an investigation into Uruguay and accused it of failing to protect the families.

"Certainly we wouldn't want any player's families to be put in harm's way. But I know if our team responded like this, that there would be heavy sanctions," Marsch said about the incident.

"We've had our players head-butted, we've had racial slurs thrown at our players live and through social media. We've been treated like second-class citizens."

Marsch complimented his players for maintaining their focus throughout the tournament.

"They've never berated referees, never rolled around on the ground like children looking for calls and yellows from referees," he said.

"We're going to go out again in another tough match against a really good opponent and know that there's going to be many things going against us."

Football

Copa America / Copa america 2024 / Canada Football Team / Jesse Marsch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

6h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Large-scale investors eyeing stock market

Large-scale investors eyeing stock market

30m | Videos
AI sector forecast to dominate South Korea's capital markets

AI sector forecast to dominate South Korea's capital markets

1h | Videos
Trump shows law to cancel Biden's candidacy

Trump shows law to cancel Biden's candidacy

1h | Videos
So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

So are the anti-quota activists being more strict?

18h | Videos