Eight-month suspended term handed out for racist abuse of Vinicius, Rudiger

A Spanish court has handed down an eight-month suspended jail term to a person for online racist abuse targeting Real Madrid players Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger, the club said Wednesday.

Real Madrid said the individual "acting under various pseudonyms on the digital forum of the Marca newspaper, directed serious racist attacks and insults against our players Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger".

"The court ordered the accused to serve eight months in prison and not to participate in the above-mentioned forum for 20 months," the club said.

The accused was found guilty of two offences against Brazilian Vinicius and Rudiger, both aggravated by the fact that they acted with racist motives and, in the case of the German defender, also in contempt of his religion.

The suspended prison sentence was made conditional on the defendant's participation in a non-discrimination programme.

Real Madrid pointed out that it was the second criminal conviction for racist insults against their players.

On June 10, three Valencia fans were sentenced to eight months for racist insults targeting Vinicius in May 2023.

A prominent figure in the fight against racism in Spanish football, Vinicius has been targeted several times in recent years.

In January 2023, an effigy wearing a Vinicius shirt was found hanging from a bridge near the club's training ground alongside a banner saying: "Madrid hates Real."

In December, four Atletico Madrid fans were charged over the incident, with prosecutors pushing for jail terms of four years. No date has yet been set for a trial.

The Valencia incident sparked a fierce debate about whether Spain is doing enough to stamp out racism in football.