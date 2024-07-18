Mascherano says Argentina racist chants video 'taken out of context'

Sports

AFP
18 July, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 07:54 am

Related News

Mascherano says Argentina racist chants video 'taken out of context'

"Argentines, if there's one thing we're not, it's racists, far from that," Mascherano said at Argentina's pre-Olympic training base in northwestern France.

AFP
18 July, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 07:54 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Javier Mascherano, the coach of Argentina's Olympic football squad, said Wednesday that a video showing racist chants by national team players after they won the Copa America was "taken out of context".

"Argentines, if there's one thing we're not, it's racists, far from that," Mascherano said at Argentina's pre-Olympic training base in northwestern France.

The chants were heard during a live video posted on social media by Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from the team bus in the wake of the Copa victory over Colombia in Miami on Sunday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I know Enzo, he's a great guy. He doesn't have any problems like that," insisted Mascherano.

"Often, as part of a celebration, you can take part of a video and take it out of context.

"If there's one thing we are as a country, it's a totally inclusive country. People from all over the world live in Argentina and we treat them as they should be treated."

FIFA said earlier on Wednesday it was opening an investigation into the chant, which dates back to the 2022 World Cup final after Argentina beat France.

"FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials," said a spokesperson for world football's governing body.

The song targets France's star striker Kylian Mbappe and includes homophobic insults.

Chelsea have also launched an internal disciplinary procedure against Fernandez over the incident.

Mascherano also spoke of a "cultural" misunderstanding.

"Sometimes you have to understand the culture of each country, and sometimes what we perceive as a joke can be misinterpreted elsewhere," he said.

Football

Argentina Football Team / Javier Mascherano / Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

21h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

1d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

11h | Videos
Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

9h | Videos
Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

14h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

14h | Videos