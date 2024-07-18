Mascherano says Argentina racist chants video 'taken out of context'

Javier Mascherano, the coach of Argentina's Olympic football squad, said Wednesday that a video showing racist chants by national team players after they won the Copa America was "taken out of context".

"Argentines, if there's one thing we're not, it's racists, far from that," Mascherano said at Argentina's pre-Olympic training base in northwestern France.

The chants were heard during a live video posted on social media by Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from the team bus in the wake of the Copa victory over Colombia in Miami on Sunday.

"I know Enzo, he's a great guy. He doesn't have any problems like that," insisted Mascherano.

"Often, as part of a celebration, you can take part of a video and take it out of context.

"If there's one thing we are as a country, it's a totally inclusive country. People from all over the world live in Argentina and we treat them as they should be treated."

FIFA said earlier on Wednesday it was opening an investigation into the chant, which dates back to the 2022 World Cup final after Argentina beat France.

"FIFA strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials," said a spokesperson for world football's governing body.

The song targets France's star striker Kylian Mbappe and includes homophobic insults.

Chelsea have also launched an internal disciplinary procedure against Fernandez over the incident.

Mascherano also spoke of a "cultural" misunderstanding.

"Sometimes you have to understand the culture of each country, and sometimes what we perceive as a joke can be misinterpreted elsewhere," he said.