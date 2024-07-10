Dravid declines Indian cricket board's bonus for T20 World Cup win, gets plaudits for it

After guiding Team India to the T20 World Cup 2024 win, the outgoing head coach, Rahul Dravid, was awarded an additional ₹2.5 crore bonus by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, he rejected the bonus money, saying he wanted equal pay as his support staff - bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip, and batting coach Vikram Rathore.

As Dravid declined the bonus money, people can't help but praise his class act online.

Harsha Bhogle, who is an Indian cricket commentator and journalist, also shared his views on X after Dravid rejected the extra bonus money. A part of Bhogle's post on X reads, "In a world where 'come-look-at-me' is a disease and paid PR is an acceptable way of life, Rahul Dravid makes humility look cool."

"Rahul Dravid- the man with integrity," said X user Swathi Bellam while praising the outgoing head coach of India.

Another individual said that Dravid is his "cricketing hero" for reasons like these. He went on to say that the former cricketer is the "True living legend".

"Rahul wanted the same bonus money ( ₹2.5 crore) as the rest of his support staff (bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and batting coach Vikram Rathore). We respect his sentiments," a BCCI source said.

According to BCCI's distribution formula, all the playing members of India's T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad and Dravid were to get ₹5 crore each from the Rs125 crore prize money. The support staff, which included bowling, batting and fielding coaches, were getting ₹2.5 crore each, while the selectors and the travelling members of the squad will be richer by ₹1 crore each.