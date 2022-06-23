Ben Stokes backs his white ball captain; takes a dig at the media

23 June, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 07:40 pm

Ben Stokes backs his white ball captain; takes a dig at the media

23 June, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 07:40 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Eoin Morgan's poor form has put him under fire but the England captain has received support from his Test counterpart Ben Stokes and swashbuckling batter Jos Buttler.

Morgan failed to open his account twice in the ODI series against Netherlands before a groin injury ruled him out of the third. With Morgan failing to fire big, many fingers are being pointed at him. However, amidst the criticism Stokes has extended his support to Morgan, calling him a "phenomenal leader".

"I think the press are the only ones giving him a hard time and I think the players have shown it's not an issue with them. He's only had two low scores so I wouldn't say he's going through a hard time at the moment. People are allowed to not score many runs, and more than that he's our captain. He's a phenomenal leader and always will be so I've got no issues with anything going on with him at the moment," the Durham all-rounder was quoted as saying by BBC.

Stokes, who was recently appointed as England's red-ball captain, started off this stint on a strong note, helping his side take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against New Zealand.

Buttler, too, echoed similar views regarding Morgan and affirmed that his position is not being questioned at all in the England camp.

"There's certainly no questioning of his position from within the camp. I can't put into words what he's achieved. Everyone always talks about his captaincy but you forget what a brilliant batsman he's been for England in more than 200 ODIs. That doesn't just go away overnight. Everyone in the team is backing him. I'm disappointed for Morgs to miss out but it's a good challenge and an honour to captain the team," Buttler was quoted as saying in a report on Sportskeeda.

 

Cricket

England & Wales Cricket Board

