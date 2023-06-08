'Because I'm Muslim and it's a Muslim country': Benzema on why he joined Al-Ittihad

Sports

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 10:11 pm

&#039;Because I&#039;m Muslim and it&#039;s a Muslim country&#039;: Benzema on why he joined Al-Ittihad

New Al-Ittihad player has explained the reasons for making his big move from Real Madrid on Thursday. 

The Ballon d'Or winning France forward said he's always wanted to live in Saudi Arabia.

"Well because I am Muslim and it's a Muslim country. I've always wanted to live there. I've already been to Saudi Arabia and I feel good about it."

His family were also happy with the move to Saudi Arabia, the 35-year-old Benzema revealed.

"When I had a conversation with my family that I was signing with Saudi Arabia, they were all very happy and here I am. To me it's where I want to be."

Benzema, who joins the current Saudi League champions, wants to win more trophies with them.

"I hope for my new club, what I'll be able to bring is my football and most importantly to be able to win titles. It's a new chapter for me and I would like to further advance the club. It's a club with a lot of passion"

Benzema is the second former Ballon winner to join the Saudi League after Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It's important also that Cristiano Ronaldo is in Saudi Arabia because he's a very big player. He brings a lot to the game in this country and that will further elevate their playing level. So it's important to show that Saudi football can have a global impact."

Al-Ittihad has reportedly also signed N'Golo Kante from Chelsea though an official announcement has not been made yet and more top stars being targeted by the Middle Eastern country. 

