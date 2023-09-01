Bangladesh set to participate in two international volleyball tournaments this month

The Bangladesh volleyball scene is in for a major boost as two international tournaments, the Bangabandhu AVC Beach Continental Cup Phase 1 (Men's and Women's) 2023 and the Bangabandhu CAVA Beach Volleyball (Men's and Women's) 2023 will take place from 8-16 September.

Both tournaments will be part of the zonal selection for the Olympic Games 2024 and will take place in Cox's Bazar's Dolphin Eco Resort with eight other teams - Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, India, and Maldives - taking part alongside hosts Bangladesh.

The trophy and logo of the tournament were unveiled on Friday at the Dhaka North City Corporation's headquarters where the President of the Bangladesh Volleyball Federation and Mayor of Dhaka City North Md Atikul Islam was present.

Also present at the event were Volleyball Federation Vice Presidents Md Younus, Md Khosru Chowdhury and Md Habibullah Don.

Ashikur Rahman Miku, the General Secretary of the Volleyball Federation was also present along with other dignitaries.