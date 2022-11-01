Kyrgyzstan recognises Mayor Atiq for contribution in sport development

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 07:07 pm

Kyrgyzstan recognises Mayor Atiq for contribution in sport development

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 07:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kyrgyzstan has awarded a certificate of honour to Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam for his contribution to the development of volleyball game and Olympic movement.

On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Kyrgyzstan, a Kyrgyz representative handed over a certificate to the mayor at the Dhaka North head office Tuesday (1 November) afternoon.

Mayor Atiq thanked the Kyrgyzstan Olympic Committee and said, "Sports is a global concept. This allows us to work under the same umbrella. The game is played according to the same rules in all parts of the world and at this time there is no difference between anyone."

The DNCC mayor also said, "The violence that is going on across the world can be resolved only through sports. There won't be any conflict anywhere, instead, racial and national harmony will increase among us. 

At this time, he expressed hope to strengthen the sports movement in the coming days. 

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam is the president of Bangladesh Volleyball Federation and a member of the Board of Administration of Asian Volleyball Confederation.

