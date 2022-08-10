Bangladesh need to defend 257 runs to avoid whitewash

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:10 pm

Bangladesh need to defend 257 runs to avoid whitewash

Zimbabwe are 2-0 up and have already sealed the series.

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Bangladesh need to defend 257 runs to avoid whitewash

Bangladesh posted a mere 256 for 8 on the board in the third ODI at Harare. They will need to defend 257 runs to avoid a whitewash.

The openers got Bangladesh off to a steady start, however, Tamim Iqbal unfortunately was run-out.

The visitors lost a couple of wickets in quick succession thereafter, but Anamul Haque Bijoy and Mahmudullah Riyad tried to rebuild the innings.

Anamul played an aggressive innings of 76(71), but Mahudullah couldn't convert his rusty start.

Afif Hossain, the top scorer for the visitors, was dropped by Innocent Kaia very early in his innings, and the left-hander made Zimbabwe pay for their mistake. He played some beautiful shots throughout his innings to finish with 85*(81) and powered the visitors to a total in excess of 250.

Brad Evans and Luke Jongwe got a couple of wickets for the visitors, whereas the spinners bowled some economical overs to restrict the opposition.

Zimbabwe are 2-0 up and have already sealed the series.

