Bangladesh beat Maldives for the first time in 18 years

Sports

TBS Report
13 November, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 07:30 pm

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh won 2-1 against Maldives in their second match in the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha Trophy Four Nations International Football Tournament at Race Course ground in Colombo on Saturday thanks to goals from Jamal Bhuiyan and Tapu Barman. This is not just a victory against Maldives. Bangladesh beat Maldives for the first time after 18 years and 9 months.

Bangladesh took the lead in the 11th minute through captain Jamal Bhuyan. This was the Bangladesh skipper's first goal in the national team jersey. 

Bangladesh could not stay ahead for long. Maldives equalised through Ibrahim Aisam's goal from Ali Ashfaq's corner. The first half ended in a stalemate. 

After the break, coach Mario Lemos brought on Faisal Ahmed Fahim and Jewel Rana. Both of them created opportunities for goals. Faisal got the ball inside the box in the 60th minute but could not take the shot. After a while, Fahim's shot from Rahmat Mia's throw went outside the post.

However, in the 87th minute, the Maldives goalkeeper tackled Jewel Rana in the d-box which gifted Bangladesh the crucial penalty. Topu Barman came to take the shot and he hit it right in the upper-left corner to bring Bangladesh the long-cherished victory and a crucial three points.

Bangladesh last defeated the Maldives in a tiebreaker in the final of the SAFF Championship in Dhaka in 2003. 

Bangladesh will play against host Sri Lanka in the last match on 16 November.
 

