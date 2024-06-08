Bangladesh football team reaches Doha ahead of WC Qualifier against Lebanon

Many Bangladeshi expatriates who live in Doha, Qatar came to airport to welcome the Bangladesh football team. They also greeted the team with flowers.

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

The Bangladesh national football team reached Doha early today (Saturday) at 12.30 am BST to play their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match against Lebanon.

Many Bangladeshi expatriates who live in Doha, Qatar came to airport to welcome the Bangladesh football team. They also greeted the team with flowers.

The Bangladesh team, who left for Qatar on Friday, is currently staying at the local hotel and will have gym at the hotel. The booters will hold their recovery session Saturday at 9 pm (BST) to overcome travel fatigue. 

The Javier Cabrera's men are expected to have their full fledge practice from tomorrow (Sunday).

The Bangladesh team will play their last match of World Cup and Asian Cup joint qualifier against Lebanon on June 11. Lebanon's home match will be held in neutral venue in Qatar because the war-torn Lebanon was unable to host the games in their own country. The first leg of the two teams was a 1-1 draw at the Kings Arena in Dhaka.

