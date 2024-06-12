Bangladesh go down 4-0 against Lebanon in World Cup Qualifier

Sports

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 12:27 am

Bangladesh managed to play a 1-1 stalemate in November last year against the 120th-ranked Lebanon but this time they were too strong for them.

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 12:27 am
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Hassan Maatouk starred with a hat-trick as Lebanon finished the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup Qualifiers with a dominating 4-0 win over Bangladesh at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday. 

A bad foul from Shakil Hossain in the penalty box saw him get a warning in the form of a yellow card and Lebanon were awarded a penalty.

Maatouk made no mistake as he converted the penalty with a right-footer.

Lebanon doubled the lead when Nader Matar's right-footed shot from the center of the box found the net in the extra time of the first half.

Maatouk scored his second goal just four minutes after play resumed in the second half and completed his hat-trick in the 60th minute.

Bangladesh managed to play a 1-1 stalemate in November last year against the 120th-ranked Lebanon but this time they were too strong for them.

