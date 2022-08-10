Bangladesh asked to bat first in 3rd ODI

Bangladesh have been asked to bat first yet again after losing the toss in the third ODI in Harare.

Ebadot Hossain replaced Shoriful Islam in Bangladesh's playing XI while Mustafizur Rahman returns to the side in place of Taskin Ahmed.

The hosts, who have already sealed the series and are 2-0 up, made one change to their playing XI. Clive Madane replaces Captain Regis Chakabva while the series hero Sikandar Raza takes up the captaincy role.

TOSS UPDATE: Zimbabwe won the toss and will bowl first against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Harare Sports Club.

This is a new pitch and hasn't been used in this ODI series yet. There's much less grass cover.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI):

T Marumani, T Kaitano, I Kaia, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(c), C Madande(wk), T Munyonga, B Evans, TL Chivanga, VM Nyauchi, R Ngarava

Bangladesh (Playing XI):

Tamim Iqbal(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman