Bangladesh asked to bat first in 3rd ODI
Ebadot Hossain replaced Shoriful Islam in Bangladesh's playing XI while Mustafizur Rahman returns to the side in place of Taskin Ahmed.
Bangladesh have been asked to bat first yet again after losing the toss in the third ODI in Harare.
The hosts, who have already sealed the series and are 2-0 up, made one change to their playing XI. Clive Madane replaces Captain Regis Chakabva while the series hero Sikandar Raza takes up the captaincy role.
This is a new pitch and hasn't been used in this ODI series yet. There's much less grass cover.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI):
T Marumani, T Kaitano, I Kaia, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(c), C Madande(wk), T Munyonga, B Evans, TL Chivanga, VM Nyauchi, R Ngarava
Bangladesh (Playing XI):
Tamim Iqbal(c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman