Ambati Rayudu posts IPL 'retirement' tweet and deletes it later, CSK CEO explains reason

Sports

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 05:47 pm

Related News

Ambati Rayudu posts IPL 'retirement' tweet and deletes it later, CSK CEO explains reason

And even though the 36-year-old later deleted the tweet, veteran players, former teammates and fans had begun congratulating him on his wonderful career.

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 05:47 pm
Ambati Rayudu posts IPL &#039;retirement&#039; tweet and deletes it later, CSK CEO explains reason

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) star batter Ambati Rayudu on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be his last. The veteran Indian batter also thanked Mumbai Indians and CSK in his tweet. However, moments later he deleted the tweet. Franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened up on why Rayudu posted the retirement tweet and later deleted it.

"I spoke to him and he is not retiring. He was disappointed with his performance and that's why he might have put out that tweet. But he has deleted it and he is definitely not retiring...," Viswanathan told Sportstar.

Just a day before CSK's penultimate game this season, against Gujarat Titans, Rayudu had taken to Twitter saying, "I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey..."

And even though the 36-year-old later deleted the tweet, veteran players, former teammates and fans had begun congratulating him on his wonderful career.

​​​​"He was just not happy with his performance and maybe that's why he tweeted. But everything is fine, we have had a word and he will be with us," Viswanathan added.

Rayudu began his IPL career at Mumbai Indians back in 2010. In 105 innings for the franchise across eight seasons, Rayudu scored 2416 runs at 27.1 with 14 half-century scores. In 2018, he was roped in by Chennai Super Kings at the mega auction for ₹6.75 crore. In 67 innings for the franchise, Rayudu scored 1770 runs at 32.2 with eight fifties and a century.

Earlier in 2019, after missing out on the ODI World Cup squad, Rayudu had announced his retirement on Twitter but came back later to play for Hyderabad.

Cricket

Ambati Rayudu / Chennai Super Kings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Free skies and open playgrounds, that&#039;s what our children need. Photo: Md. Enamul Kabir

No place to play

7h | In Focus
Barbet sings undercover

Blue-throated Barbets: Unsung singers of village groves

8h | Panorama
The medicinal plants garden in the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alternative medical care still has its place. Here is why

10h | Panorama
Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Volkswagen to revive International Scout

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Giant black hole marked in Earth's galaxy

Giant black hole marked in Earth's galaxy

6m | Videos
What will happen in the wheat market?

What will happen in the wheat market?

11m | Videos
Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah sheds light on Bangladesh-Netherlands ties

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Reasons why duty-free access did not jack up exports to China

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert