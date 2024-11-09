Anne Hathaway and Zendaya join Christopher Nolan’s next film

Christopher Nolan's next film at Universal is set to feature an all-star cast, with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya joining Matt Damon and Tom Holland, according to Deadline.

The highly anticipated project, shrouded in secrecy, is set to hit IMAX theaters on 17 July, 2026, aligning with the summer release pattern of past Nolan blockbusters.

Deadline has also stated that production is set to begin early next year. Hathaway, collaborating with Nolan for the third time after 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Interstellar', has been busy in 2024 with projects like 'Mother's Instinct'.

Zendaya, fresh from box-office hits like 'Dune: Part Two', makes her Nolan debut with this film. Universal has yet to comment on the new cast additions and other details about the upcoming film has been kept under wraps.