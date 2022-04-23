Zendaya confirms on skipping Met Gala 2022

Zendaya has announced that she will not attend the Met Gala for the third year in a row due to a heavy work schedule.

According to Page Six, the actress said, "I'm sorry to disappoint my fans, but I will be working."

"Your girl's got to work and make some movies, so I wish everyone the best. I'll be playing tennis for a while...but I'll be back," she added.

By the tennis statement, Zendaya referred to the filming of her upcoming romance drama "Challengers". Zendaya will play Tashi, a tennis player turned coach who compels her husband, Art (Mike Faist), to compete in a Challenger event against his former best friend and her former lover (Josh O'Connor) on the lower-level professional tennis circuit.