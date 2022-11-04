Welcome to Banglar Gonji Mela 2022

Following four successful t-shirt fests, 'Banglar Gonji Mela 2022' comes back for a fifth time. The two-day long fest will take place in Safiuddin Shilpalay in Dhanmondi between 4 November and 5 November.

This year's instalment of the fest will be dedicated to the Rock icon Ayub Bacchu. Banglar Gonji will set the theme on 'Harano Bikeler Golpo'.

Banglar Gonji has become a brand of choice amongst the youth. The t-shirts are designed on Bangla calligraphy, font art and comic statements.

