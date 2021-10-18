Legendary rock star Ayub Bachchu’s 3rd death anniversary today

"Rupali Guitar" is still standing tall at the heart of Chittagong, but the legendary musician who resides in the hearts of millions with his mesmerizing voice and euphoric tune of guitar has left the world three years ago.

The eminent singer, guitarist, composer, and music director Ayub Bachchu died of cardiac arrest at his Moghbazar residence on 18 October 2021 only at the age of 56.

The beloved frontman of one of the most famous Bangladeshi rock bands Love Runs Blind, popularly known as LRB - Bachchu is considered as one of the most respected Bangladeshi music artiste.

Fans, friends, and admirers of the celebrated rock star alongside his family and different organizations and media outlets are commemorating this day by paying their tributes to the rock icon.

Ahnaf Tazwar Ayub, son of the rockstar posted a guitar cover of Bachchu's one of the most popular songs "Ghumonto Shohore" (In the Sleeping City) on LRB's official Facebook page on Monday, quoting: "I really felt like you were right there beside me when I played this, Solo. We all miss and love you very much."

Bachchu's wife, Ferdous Chandana Ayub said that an initiative has been taken to create a museum of Ayub Bachchu where 40 of his used guitars will be put on display. The iconic guitarist was known for his amazing collection of guitars, which he collected from all over the world.

Many fans and music stars have been paying their special tributes to the rock legend on the social media marking his death anniversary.

Students of Yamaha Music School has made a piano cover of Bachchu's iconic song "Shei Tumi" on Sunday, shared by Yamaha Music Bangladesh's official Facebook page.

Among other events, Chittagong Musician Club is scheduled to organize a discussion event on the life and works of Ayub Bachchu at the Celebration Community Point in Moghbazar at 6:30 pm on Monday.

Last year on this day, Bangladesh Copyright Office unveiled the digital archiving of rock legend Ayub Bachchu's all the melodious creations that he worked on for his entire life.

Born in Patiya at Khorna union in Chittagong on August 16, 1962 to Mohammad Ishaque Chowdhury and Nurjahan Begum, Bachchu founded his band LRB in 1991 in Chittagong.

Prior to that, Bachchu started his journey as a band musician with his band 'Golden Boys' (later changed to 'Ugly Boys') that he formed with his childhood friend and legendary Bangladeshi singer Kumar Bishwajit, and also served as a prominent member in renowned Bangladeshi bands such as Feelings with another contemporary rock icon of Bangladesh, James - and Souls, where he played for 10 years before founding LRB.

One of the most popular Bangladeshi bands of all time, LRB has performed more than thousands of gigs in the home (500+ open-air & 2000+ indoor) and abroad. They went for their first international tour in the USA and they played at 7 states, and till date, it is the only Bangla Rock Band which played their music in the famous Medicine Square Garden (New York).

In his lifetime, Ayub Bachchu has created a total of 16 solo albums, a full-fledged studio-turned production house named 'AB Kitchen', numerous super hit playbacks such as ''Ammajaan'', ''Sagorika", "Ononto Prem", "Ami to preme porini" and many other scores in Bangladeshi commercial movies; blockbuster hit singles and band scores such as "Koshto pete valobashi", ''Shei Tumi Keno Eto Ochena Hole'', ''Ferari Ei Monta Amar'', ''Ekdin Ghum bhanga Shohore'', ''Cholo Bodle Jai'', ''Ekhon Onek Raat'', ''Hashte Dekho Gaite Dekho'' and inspiring guitar enthusiasts and popular artists in both Bangladesh and West Bengal.