Oni Hasan pays homage to Ayub Bacchu

On the occasion of Bangladesh's greatest rockstar Ayub Bachchu's birthday, former Vibe and Warfaze solo guitarist Oni Hasan paid homage to him. Yesterday, 15 August at 9 PM, a rendition of one of Bachchu's most influential songs 'Ghumonto Shohore' – title track of the eponymous album – was released on his YouTube channel.

"A small gift for everyone on the occasion of Bachchu Bhai's birthday tomorrow at 9 PM Bangladesh time on my YouTube channel. See you all tomorrow," read Oni's post.

Today marks the legendary musician's 61st birthday. Keep an eye out on Oni's YouTube channel today!