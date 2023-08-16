Oni Hasan pays homage to Ayub Bacchu

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 11:15 am

Oni Hasan pays homage to Ayub Bacchu

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 11:15 am
Oni Hasan. Photo: Facebook
Oni Hasan. Photo: Facebook

On the occasion of Bangladesh's greatest rockstar Ayub Bachchu's birthday, former Vibe and Warfaze solo guitarist Oni Hasan paid homage to him. Yesterday, 15 August at 9 PM, a rendition of one of Bachchu's most influential songs 'Ghumonto Shohore' – title track of the eponymous album – was released on his YouTube channel. 

"A small gift for everyone on the occasion of Bachchu Bhai's birthday tomorrow at 9 PM Bangladesh time on my YouTube channel. See you all tomorrow," read Oni's post.

Today marks the legendary musician's 61st birthday. Keep an eye out on Oni's YouTube channel today!

 

