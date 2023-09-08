Unreleased Ayub Bachchu tracks coming in January

Unreleased Ayub Bachchu tracks coming in January

Ayub Bachchu. Photo: Collected
The Ayub Bachchu Foundation is set to release Bachchu's unreleased tracks from January next year. These tracks were carefully preserved by the foundation all this time. Bachchu had recorded many songs that he did not release. 

"We know we can't remake Ayub Bahchu's unreleased songs the way he did them. But keeping his devoted fans in mind, his family will help us to release his treasure of unreleased songs over the time," said Abdullah Al Masud, the current LRB guitarist. 

LRB lyricist and foundation member Niaz Ahmed Aungshu said, "We will be very careful to recreate the songs as Bachchu bhai would have." 

The foundation has preserved Ayub Bachchu's intellectual property and created a digital archive over the past two years.

Bachchu passed away on 18 October 2018. 

 

