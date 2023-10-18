Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

Features

Nayem Ali
18 October, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 10:57 pm

Related News

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

As we mark the fifth anniversary of his departure, let's remember Ayub Bachchu as he was fondly referred to by fans, for the artist he was - not just as a guitarist, singer, composer, and music director

Nayem Ali
18 October, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 10:57 pm
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Music is something that has been enriched over the course of history by so many individuals - each leaving their mark. In many ways, Ayub Bachchu not only introduced certain genres of music in Bangladesh but also defined them.

As we mark the fifth anniversary of his departure, let's remember AB as he was fondly referred to by fans, for the artist he was - not just as a guitarist, singer, composer, and music director.

Ayub Bachchu led the band Love Runs Blind (LRB), starting their musical journey on 5 April 1991. A pivotal moment for Bengali rock came with the release of "Ghoom Bhanga Shohore" on 11 June 1992, in LRB's first album, "LRB-1." This song, often called the blueprint of Bengali Rock, shows AB's forward-thinking approach to music. 

Even after almost thirty years, the catchy sound of his guitar in this song remains loved, a testament to AB's legendary musical brilliance.

A special mention goes to "Rupali Guitar," a Bengali classic rock masterpiece in LRB's "Sukh" album (1993), later reimagined in the "Ferrari Mon" (Unplugged Live) album in 1996. This song blended the mesmerizing violin of Sunil Chandra Das with AB's impeccable guitar harmonies, creating a musical journey to unique heights.

Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

The album, "Shukh," introduced psychedelic rock at a time when Pink Floyd was not a mainstream phenomenon in Bangladesh. Although the song may not have been an instant hit, revisiting it today reveals AB's revolutionary mindset and ability to foresee musical trends. 

His visionary outlook was not limited to following directions but setting them, establishing him as a torchbearer in the evolution of band music.

Another gem is the iconic "Shei Tumi," an anthem of love and resilience. AB's rendition of "Shei Tumi" showcased his vocal prowess and ability to infuse profound emotions into his music. It's a testament to his versatility—a song that profoundly resonates with listeners.

AB's guitar wizardry was broader than just hit singles. LRB's overlooked fourth album, "Tobuo," showcased AB's versatility and innovation, the sound of distortion fostering a musical culture that gave rise to alternative and underground bands in Bangladesh.

Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

One of AB's unique qualities was his ability to adapt and innovate. His music's transition from acoustic to lead distortion exemplified his versatility and willingness to explore new dimensions.

This adaptability was also evident in his role as a music director, where he crafted his distinctive sound and provided a platform for new and established artists. In Bangladeshi commercial movies, songs like 'Ammajaan,' 'Sagorika,' 'Ononto Prem,' and 'Ami to Preme Porini' bear witness to AB's diverse and enduring contributions to mainstream media.

AB's music wasn't just a career but a way of life. With another Bangladeshi music legend Mafuz Anam James, AB shared the mindset that "bread and butter will be music and music only," reflecting the passion that fueled his creativity. His simple yet profound melodies continue to echo—a timeless tribute to his musical genius.

Death hasn't been the end of the silver guitar as it will continue to play as long as there is music that rhymes with the beatings of our hearts.

Top News

Ayub Bachchu / Music / Bangladesh / In the views

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

13h | Features
Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

Checking illegal trade of marine life in Bangladesh: A long way to go

16m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

Dalton becomes the first female fast bowling coach in men's cricket history

15h | TBS SPORTS
Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

17h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

19h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

21h | TBS World