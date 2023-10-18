Ayub Bachchu: The silver guitar plays on

Music is something that has been enriched over the course of history by so many individuals - each leaving their mark. In many ways, Ayub Bachchu not only introduced certain genres of music in Bangladesh but also defined them.

As we mark the fifth anniversary of his departure, let's remember AB as he was fondly referred to by fans, for the artist he was - not just as a guitarist, singer, composer, and music director.

Ayub Bachchu led the band Love Runs Blind (LRB), starting their musical journey on 5 April 1991. A pivotal moment for Bengali rock came with the release of "Ghoom Bhanga Shohore" on 11 June 1992, in LRB's first album, "LRB-1." This song, often called the blueprint of Bengali Rock, shows AB's forward-thinking approach to music.

Even after almost thirty years, the catchy sound of his guitar in this song remains loved, a testament to AB's legendary musical brilliance.

A special mention goes to "Rupali Guitar," a Bengali classic rock masterpiece in LRB's "Sukh" album (1993), later reimagined in the "Ferrari Mon" (Unplugged Live) album in 1996. This song blended the mesmerizing violin of Sunil Chandra Das with AB's impeccable guitar harmonies, creating a musical journey to unique heights.

Photo: Wikipedia

The album, "Shukh," introduced psychedelic rock at a time when Pink Floyd was not a mainstream phenomenon in Bangladesh. Although the song may not have been an instant hit, revisiting it today reveals AB's revolutionary mindset and ability to foresee musical trends.

His visionary outlook was not limited to following directions but setting them, establishing him as a torchbearer in the evolution of band music.

Another gem is the iconic "Shei Tumi," an anthem of love and resilience. AB's rendition of "Shei Tumi" showcased his vocal prowess and ability to infuse profound emotions into his music. It's a testament to his versatility—a song that profoundly resonates with listeners.

AB's guitar wizardry was broader than just hit singles. LRB's overlooked fourth album, "Tobuo," showcased AB's versatility and innovation, the sound of distortion fostering a musical culture that gave rise to alternative and underground bands in Bangladesh.

Photo: Wikipedia

One of AB's unique qualities was his ability to adapt and innovate. His music's transition from acoustic to lead distortion exemplified his versatility and willingness to explore new dimensions.

This adaptability was also evident in his role as a music director, where he crafted his distinctive sound and provided a platform for new and established artists. In Bangladeshi commercial movies, songs like 'Ammajaan,' 'Sagorika,' 'Ononto Prem,' and 'Ami to Preme Porini' bear witness to AB's diverse and enduring contributions to mainstream media.

AB's music wasn't just a career but a way of life. With another Bangladeshi music legend Mafuz Anam James, AB shared the mindset that "bread and butter will be music and music only," reflecting the passion that fueled his creativity. His simple yet profound melodies continue to echo—a timeless tribute to his musical genius.

Death hasn't been the end of the silver guitar as it will continue to play as long as there is music that rhymes with the beatings of our hearts.