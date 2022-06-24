Umbrella Academy season 3 streaming on Netflix

Splash

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 12:54 pm

Related News

Umbrella Academy season 3 streaming on Netflix

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 12:54 pm
Umbrella Academy season 3 streaming on Netflix

The highly anticipated third season of The Umbrella Academy created by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is now streaming on Netflix.

The show was set to wrap and release even earlier but the pandemic slowed down the production's momentum. Season 3 starts moments after the finale of season two and the titular Umbrella Academy gang find themselves in an alternate timeline contending with the Sparrow Academy, a warped mirror version of the group of fostered orphans.

Season three spans a total of ten episodes and returned to Netflix on 22 June.
 

The Umbrella Academy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2h | Panorama
Photo: Tamara Yesmin Toma

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

4h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

4h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

Where you get modern pottery, handicrafts and sculptures

3h | Videos
Which plants can you decorate the house with?

Which plants can you decorate the house with?

3h | Videos
'Dream of building smart country will be shattered if IT equipment prices go up'

'Dream of building smart country will be shattered if IT equipment prices go up'

3h | Videos
Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday