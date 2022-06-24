Umbrella Academy season 3 streaming on Netflix

The highly anticipated third season of The Umbrella Academy created by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is now streaming on Netflix.

The show was set to wrap and release even earlier but the pandemic slowed down the production's momentum. Season 3 starts moments after the finale of season two and the titular Umbrella Academy gang find themselves in an alternate timeline contending with the Sparrow Academy, a warped mirror version of the group of fostered orphans.

Season three spans a total of ten episodes and returned to Netflix on 22 June.

